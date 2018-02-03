Rita Deneve's biggest hit "De allereerste keer"

The Flemish singer and actress Rita Deneve has died aged 73. The singer best-known for her 1971 hit ‘De allereerste keer’ (the very first time’), passed away on Wednesday and her death was announced on Friday morning. She was 73.

Rita Deneve's biggest hit "De allereerste keer"

