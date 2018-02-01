VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Poppy flight to commemorate centenary of the Great War
1/2/18 – The Belgian army is sending helicopters to schools across Flanders to mark the centenary of the Great War and boost recruitment.
Google builds second data centre in Mons

1/2/18 – PM Charles Michel was in the southern town of Mons today visiting the US tech giant Google. Mons boasts Google's first data centre in Europe involving a 750 million euro investment. A further 250 million euros are being invested in a second data centre with servers processing emails and internet traffic.
Police make progress in Brussels riot enquiry

1/2/18 – In all 36 people have been detained following the November riots in Brussels. Several police officers were injured, shops were damaged and set alight in the rioting.
Poppy flight to commemorate centenary of the Great War

1/2/18 – The Belgian army is sending helicopters to schools across Flanders to mark the centenary of the Great War and boost recruitment.
Lightshow extravaganza on Brussels market square

1/2/18 - A colourful lightshow with dozens of actors on Brussels historic market square launched the European Year of Cultural Heritage last night. The EU is pulling out the stops to convince its citizens of the social and economic importance of heritage.
Angelina Jolie talks women's right at NATO HQ

The Hollywood actrice Angelina Jolie is in Belgium in her capacity as a Special Envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees. She visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday morning to discuss women's rights.