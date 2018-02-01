Police make progress in Brussels riot enquiry

Google builds second data centre in Mons

1/2/18 – PM Charles Michel was in the southern town of Mons today visiting the US tech giant Google. Mons boasts Google’s first data centre in Europe involving a 750 million euro investment. A further 250 million euros are being invested in a second data centre with servers processing emails and internet traffic.

