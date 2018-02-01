VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Lightshow extravaganza on Brussels market square

1/2/18 - A colourful lightshow with dozens of actors on Brussels historic market square launched the European Year of Cultural Heritage last night. The EU is pulling out the stops to convince its citizens of the social and economic importance of heritage.

