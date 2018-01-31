VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Angelina Jolie talks women’s right at NATO HQ

The Hollywood actrice Angelina Jolie is in Belgium in her capacity as a Special Envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees. She visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday morning to discuss women’s rights.

 

This week's video news Wed 31/01/2018 - 16:11
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >