Angelina Jolie talks women’s right at NATO HQ

Migrant flees to his death across motorway

30/1/18 - Police checks at the motorway services in Jabbeke resulted in tragedy last night when a migrant bound for the UK decided to try to escape across the carriageway of the motorway. Prosecutors requested that the police identification squad attend the scene to obtain information to identify him because the aim is to inform the relatives of the death of their loved one

