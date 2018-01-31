VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Take a sneak preview of Ghent’s Festival of Light

From the evening Wednesday 31 January until Sunday 4 February visitors to the East Flemish city of Ghent will be able to enjoy an exceptional light show. The Ghent Festival of Light has dozens of light art installations along a 6.5 kilometre route through the city.

