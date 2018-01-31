VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Take a sneak preview of Ghent’s Festival of Light
From the evening Wednesday 31 January until Sunday 4 February visitors to the East Flemish city of Ghent will be able to enjoy an exceptional light show. The Ghent Festival of Light has dozens of light art installations along a 6.5 kilometre route through the city.
This week's video news Wed 31/01/2018 - 16:02
Angelina Jolie talks women's right at NATO HQ The Hollywood actrice Angelina Jolie is in Belgium in her capacity as a Special Envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees. She visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday morning to discuss women's rights.
Take a sneak preview of Ghent's Festival of Light From the evening Wednesday 31 January until Sunday 4 February visitors to the East Flemish city of Ghent will be able to enjoy an exceptional light show. The Ghent Festival of Light has dozens of light art installations along a 6.5 kilometre route through the city.
Jail for youngster who evaded police check 30/1/18 - An 18-year-old driver has been sentenced to 28 months in jail after fleeing from a police checkpoint in a stolen car. The youngster crashed into road works and fled on foot
Migrant flees to his death across motorway 30/1/18 - Police checks at the motorway services in Jabbeke resulted in tragedy last night when a migrant bound for the UK decided to try to escape across the carriageway of the motorway. Prosecutors requested that the police identification squad attend the scene to obtain information to identify him because the aim is to inform the relatives of the death of their loved one
More bank closures planned 29/1/18 - Last year Belgium's four main high-street banks closed 203 branches. More and more customers are banking online and failing to enter local branches.