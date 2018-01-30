VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Jail for youngster who evaded police check

30/1/18 - An 18-year-old driver has been sentenced to 28 months in jail after fleeing from a police checkpoint in a stolen car. The youngster crashed into road works and fled on foot

30/1/18
