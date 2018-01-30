VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Migrant flees to his death across motorway
30/1/18 - Police checks at the motorway services in Jabbeke resulted in tragedy last night when a migrant bound for the UK decided to try to escape across the carriageway of the motorway. Prosecutors requested that the police identification squad attend the scene to obtain information to identify him because the aim is to inform the relatives of the death of their loved one
Jail for youngster who evaded police check 30/1/18 - An 18-year-old driver has been sentenced to 28 months in jail after fleeing from a police checkpoint in a stolen car. The youngster crashed into road works and fled on foot
Migrant flees to his death across motorway 30/1/18 - Police checks at the motorway services in Jabbeke resulted in tragedy last night when a migrant bound for the UK decided to try to escape across the carriageway of the motorway. Prosecutors requested that the police identification squad attend the scene to obtain information to identify him because the aim is to inform the relatives of the death of their loved one
More bank closures planned 29/1/18 - Last year Belgium's four main high-street banks closed 203 branches. More and more customers are banking online and failing to enter local branches.
French snap up Ghent biotech firm 29/1/18 - The French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi is taking over the Flemish biotech company Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros. Ablynx produces medicines based on antibodies produced by lamas
Prison guard unrest in our penitentiaries 29/1/18 - Belgian prison wardens are staging stoppages in protest against staff shortages in our prisons.