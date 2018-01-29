VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More bank closures planned
29/1/18 - Last year Belgium's four main high-street banks closed 203 branches. More and more customers are banking online and failing to enter local branches.
- French snap up Ghent biotech firm 29/1/18 - The French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi is taking over the Flemish biotech company Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros. Ablynx produces medicines based on antibodies produced by lamas
- Prison guard unrest in our penitentiaries 29/1/18 - Belgian prison wardens are staging stoppages in protest against staff shortages in our prisons.
- "Little Calais" on outskirts of Brussels 25/1/18 – The lorry car park at Groot-Bijgaarden outside Brussels is being closed at night for drivers bound for the coast. The measure is being taken until new security can be installed. Migrants and refugees eager to hitch a lift to the UK are causing a nuisance in the area.
- Governor demands extra security at motorway services 25/1/18 - The governor of West Flanders has requested extra funds and staff to address the problems posed by migrants eager to get to the UK. Mr Decaluwe wants plans to increase security and install CCTV at motorway services earlier than planned.
- Governor demands extra security at motorway services 25/1/18 - The governor of West Flanders has requested extra funds and staff to address the problems posed by migrants eager to get to the UK. Mr Decaluwe wants plans to increase security and install CCTV at motorway services earlier than planned. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Governor demands extra security at motorway services 25/1/18 - The governor of West Flanders has requested extra funds and staff to address the problems posed by migrants eager to get to the UK. Mr Decaluwe wants plans to increase security and install CCTV at motorway services earlier than planned.