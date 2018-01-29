VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
French snap up Ghent biotech firm

29/1/18 - The French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi is taking over the Flemish biotech company Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros. Ablynx produces medicines based on antibodies produced by lamas

