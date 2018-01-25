VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Governor demands extra security at motorway services

25/1/18 - The governor of West Flanders has requested extra funds and staff to address the problems posed by migrants eager to get to the UK. Mr Decaluwe wants plans to increase security and install CCTV at motorway services earlier than planned.

Thu 25/01/2018
