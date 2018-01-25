VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Governor demands extra security at motorway services
25/1/18 - The governor of West Flanders has requested extra funds and staff to address the problems posed by migrants eager to get to the UK. Mr Decaluwe wants plans to increase security and install CCTV at motorway services earlier than planned.
This week's video news Thu 25/01/2018 - 15:39
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
