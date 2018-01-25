“Little Calais” on outskirts of Brussels

25/1/18 – The lorry car park at Groot-Bijgaarden outside Brussels is being closed at night for drivers bound for the coast. The measure is being taken until new security can be installed. Migrants and refugees eager to hitch a lift to the UK are causing a nuisance in the area.

