Miss Belgium in the European Parliament in Brussels

25/1/18 - Angeline Flor Pua, the new Miss Belgium, has visited the European Parliament in Brussels. Her host, Flemish liberal Euro MP Hilde Vautmans, was eager to explain the role Belgium plays in the EU: "As Miss Belgium Angeline Flor Pua has an important role to play promoting European values and norms when she meets people". It's believed to be the first time that a Miss Belgium is officially hosted at the European Parliament.

