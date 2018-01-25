VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Miss Belgium in the European Parliament in Brussels
25/1/18 - Angeline Flor Pua, the new Miss Belgium, has visited the European Parliament in Brussels. Her host, Flemish liberal Euro MP Hilde Vautmans, was eager to explain the role Belgium plays in the EU: "As Miss Belgium Angeline Flor Pua has an important role to play promoting European values and norms when she meets people". It's believed to be the first time that a Miss Belgium is officially hosted at the European Parliament.
This week's video news Thu 25/01/2018 - 11:47
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Miss Belgium in the European Parliament in Brussels 25/1/18 - Angeline Flor Pua, the new Miss Belgium, has visited the European Parliament in Brussels. Her host, Flemish liberal Euro MP Hilde Vautmans, was eager to explain the role Belgium plays in the EU: "As Miss Belgium Angeline Flor Pua has an important role to play promoting European values and norms when she meets people". It's believed to be the first time that a Miss Belgium is officially hosted at the European Parliament. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Miss Belgium in the European Parliament in Brussels 25/1/18 - Angeline Flor Pua, the new Miss Belgium, has visited the European Parliament in Brussels. Her host, Flemish liberal Euro MP Hilde Vautmans, was eager to explain the role Belgium plays in the EU: "As Miss Belgium Angeline Flor Pua has an important role to play promoting European values and norms when she meets people". It's believed to be the first time that a Miss Belgium is officially hosted at the European Parliament.
- Execution of Flemish guest professor on hold 24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Execution of Flemish guest professor on hold 24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered.
- Did VRT News trigger Libyan Special Forces operation? 24/1/18 - Libyan Special Forces on Tuesday freed five Sudanese migrants and refugees including two brothers of asylum seeker Abu Bakr. The men faced torture at the hands of Libyan militiamen out to make a fast buck. VRT reporter Rudi Vranckx, who publicised their fate received, the news from the victims' brother and sister-in-law. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Did VRT News trigger Libyan Special Forces operation? 24/1/18 - Libyan Special Forces on Tuesday freed five Sudanese migrants and refugees including two brothers of asylum seeker Abu Bakr. The men faced torture at the hands of Libyan militiamen out to make a fast buck. VRT reporter Rudi Vranckx, who publicised their fate received, the news from the victims' brother and sister-in-law.
- Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station 24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station 24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out.
- Big cuts at Flemish integration agency 23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people’s minds. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Big cuts at Flemish integration agency 23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people’s minds.