VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Execution Flemish guest professor on hold

24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered.

This week's video news Wed 24/01/2018 - 15:20
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >