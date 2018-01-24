VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Execution Flemish guest professor on hold
24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered.
This week's video news Wed 24/01/2018 - 15:20
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Execution Flemish guest professor on hold 24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Execution Flemish guest professor on hold 24/1/18 - The Iranian high court is to revisit the death sentence imposed on Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian guest lecturer at the Flemish Free University of Brussels. Prof Djalali was sentenced after being convicted of passing on information about two Iranian scientists to the Israeli secret service. The men were later murdered.
- Did VRT News trigger Libyan Special Forces operation? 24/1/18 - Libyan Special Forces on Tuesday freed five Sudanese migrants and refugees including two brothers of asylum seeker Abu Bakr. The men faced torture at the hands of Libyan militiamen out to make a fast buck. VRT reporter Rudi Vranckx, who publicised their fate received, the news from the victims' brother and sister-in-law. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Did VRT News trigger Libyan Special Forces operation? 24/1/18 - Libyan Special Forces on Tuesday freed five Sudanese migrants and refugees including two brothers of asylum seeker Abu Bakr. The men faced torture at the hands of Libyan militiamen out to make a fast buck. VRT reporter Rudi Vranckx, who publicised their fate received, the news from the victims' brother and sister-in-law.
- Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station 24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station 24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out.
- Big cuts at Flemish integration agency 23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people’s minds. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Big cuts at Flemish integration agency 23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people’s minds.
- Drunk driver speeds into motorway filling station store killing 1 23/1/18 - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a drunk driver drove his car into the shop at Drongen services on the Brussels Ostend motorway outside Ghent. The car stood at the filling station and then suddenly accelerated into the shop. The driver was too drunk to be questioned last night. An eye witness described the scene: "It was like a bomb exploded. Pieces of masonry flew all around. It was a disaster zone. It was only several minutes later that I realised that a car had done this." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Drunk driver speeds into motorway filling station store killing 1 23/1/18 - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a drunk driver drove his car into the shop at Drongen services on the Brussels Ostend motorway outside Ghent. The car stood at the filling station and then suddenly accelerated into the shop. The driver was too drunk to be questioned last night. An eye witness described the scene: "It was like a bomb exploded. Pieces of masonry flew all around. It was a disaster zone. It was only several minutes later that I realised that a car had done this."