Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station

Drunk driver speeds into motorway filling station store killing 1

23/1/18 - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a drunk driver drove his car into the shop at Drongen services on the Brussels Ostend motorway outside Ghent. The car stood at the filling station and then suddenly accelerated into the shop. The driver was too drunk to be questioned last night. An eye witness described the scene: "It was like a bomb exploded. Pieces of masonry flew all around. It was a disaster zone. It was only several minutes later that I realised that a car had done this."

