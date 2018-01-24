VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station
24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out.
- Big cuts at Flemish integration agency 23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people's minds.
- Drunk driver speeds into motorway filling station store killing 1 23/1/18 - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a drunk driver drove his car into the shop at Drongen services on the Brussels Ostend motorway outside Ghent. The car stood at the filling station and then suddenly accelerated into the shop. The driver was too drunk to be questioned last night. An eye witness described the scene: "It was like a bomb exploded. Pieces of masonry flew all around. It was a disaster zone. It was only several minutes later that I realised that a car had done this."
- Big demo in favour of migrant rights 22/1/18 - Some 2,000 people demonstrated at the Brussels North Station and in the Maximilian Park on Sunday. The protesters are unhappy with the Belgian government's asylum and migration policies.
- New opportunities to tie the knot 22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties.
- New opportunities to tie the knot 22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New opportunities to tie the knot 22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties.