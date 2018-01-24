VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Shooting at Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station

24/1/18 - Police shot a man at the Gent-Sint-Pieters railway station last night after he attempted to attack the railways police with a knife. The attacker was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A terrorist motive is being ruled out.

