VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Big cuts at Flemish integration agency

23/1/18 - Workers at the Flemish integration agency are up in arms. 170 of their number are set to lose their jobs at a time when integration is at the forefront of many people’s minds.

This week's video news Tue 23/01/2018 - 15:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >