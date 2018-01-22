VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Big demo in favour of migrant rights

22/1/18 - Some 2,000 people demonstrated at the Brussels North Station and in the Maximilian Park on Sunday. The protesters are unhappy with the Belgian government’s asylum and migration policies.

Only in Belgium

