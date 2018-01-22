New opportunities to tie the knot

Big demo in favour of migrant rights

Big demo in favour of migrant rights

22/1/18 - Some 2,000 people demonstrated at the Brussels North Station and in the Maximilian Park on Sunday. The protesters are unhappy with the Belgian government’s asylum and migration policies.