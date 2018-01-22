VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New opportunities to tie the knot
22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties.
This week's video news Mon 22/01/2018 - 15:06
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Big demo in favour of migrant rights 22/1/18 - Some 2,000 people demonstrated at the Brussels North Station and in the Maximilian Park on Sunday. The protesters are unhappy with the Belgian government’s asylum and migration policies. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Big demo in favour of migrant rights 22/1/18 - Some 2,000 people demonstrated at the Brussels North Station and in the Maximilian Park on Sunday. The protesters are unhappy with the Belgian government’s asylum and migration policies.
- New opportunities to tie the knot 22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New opportunities to tie the knot 22/1/18 - The Flemish nationalist N-VA has tabled legislation that if enacted should allow marriage ceremonies in municipalities with which you have strong ties.
- Mr Puigdemont leaves Belgium for a first time 22/1/18 - Carles Puigdemont has left Belgium for a first time since he was deposed as the Catalan leader. In Copenhagen he is attending a debate at the university. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mr Puigdemont leaves Belgium for a first time 22/1/18 - Carles Puigdemont has left Belgium for a first time since he was deposed as the Catalan leader. In Copenhagen he is attending a debate at the university.
- "A new socialism for a new age" Speaking at the party’s New Year reception in Bredene, West Flanders, the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party John Crombez has set out his plans for what he describes as a new socialism for a new age. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "A new socialism for a new age" Speaking at the party’s New Year reception in Bredene, West Flanders, the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party John Crombez has set out his plans for what he describes as a new socialism for a new age.
- Red Cross launches an appeal for donors The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Red Cross launches an appeal for donors The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%.