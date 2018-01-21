VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

"A new socialism for a new age"

Speaking at the party’s New Year reception in Bredene, West Flanders, the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party John Crombez has set out his plans for what he describes as a new socialism for a new age.

This week's video news Sun 21/01/2018 - 16:10
