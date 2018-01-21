VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brexit Big Band performs in Brussels

Since 2011 the British musician Matthew Herbert has performed all over the world with his big band. In 2017 he decided to launch a project with the big band in response to the challenges of UK’s departure from the European Union. The Brexit Big Band started when article 50 was triggered, and will continue until the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with live shows, recordings and workshops. The project will culminate with the release of an album recorded at locations across Europe.

