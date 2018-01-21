VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brexit Big Band performs in Brussels
Since 2011 the British musician Matthew Herbert has performed all over the world with his big band. In 2017 he decided to launch a project with the big band in response to the challenges of UK’s departure from the European Union. The Brexit Big Band started when article 50 was triggered, and will continue until the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with live shows, recordings and workshops. The project will culminate with the release of an album recorded at locations across Europe.
This week's video news Sun 21/01/2018 - 16:07
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
"A new socialism for a new age" Speaking at the party's New Year reception in Bredene, West Flanders, the leader of the Flemish Socialist Party John Crombez has set out his plans for what he describes as a new socialism for a new age.
Red Cross launches an appeal for donors The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%.
Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections.
New emergency number receives 34,000 calls in one day Thursday's storm caused a flood of calls to the new hotline for non-life-threatening emergencies 1722. Those that called often face a long wait before their call was answered.
Gales batter Flemish coast 18/1/18 – Dog walkers experienced bracing conditions on our North Sea coast, but not everybody was that lucky!