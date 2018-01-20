VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Red Cross launches an appeal for donors
The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%.
This week's video news Sat 20/01/2018 - 16:11
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Red Cross launches an appeal for donors The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Red Cross launches an appeal for donors The Red Cross has launched an appeal for people to give blood and above all blood plasma. Over the past 5 years the number of blood donors has fallen by 5%.
- Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections.
- New emergency number receives 34,000 calls in one day Thursday’s storm caused a flood of calls to the new hotline for non-life-threatening emergencies 1722. Those that called often face a long wait before their call was answered. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New emergency number receives 34,000 calls in one day Thursday’s storm caused a flood of calls to the new hotline for non-life-threatening emergencies 1722. Those that called often face a long wait before their call was answered.
- Gales batter Flemish coast 18/1/18 – Dog walkers experienced bracing conditions on our North Sea coast, but not everybody was that lucky! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Gales batter Flemish coast 18/1/18 – Dog walkers experienced bracing conditions on our North Sea coast, but not everybody was that lucky!
- Storm: lucky escape for schoolchildren 18/1/18 - A bus with over a dozen schoolchildren was hit by a falling tree, while in the port of Antwerp piloting services were halted due to the storm. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Storm: lucky escape for schoolchildren 18/1/18 - A bus with over a dozen schoolchildren was hit by a falling tree, while in the port of Antwerp piloting services were halted due to the storm.