Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics

The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics

The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections.