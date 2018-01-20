VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flemish PM to bow out of municipal politics
The Flemish Prime Minister Geert Bourgeois (nationalist) has said that he won't be a candidate in this October's municipal elections in his home town of Izegem (West Flanders). How does however intend to stand at next year's regional elections.
