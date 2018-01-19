New emergency number receives 34,000 calls in one day

Thursday’s storm caused a flood of calls to the new hotline for non-life-threatening emergencies 1722. Those that called often face a long wait before their call was answered.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

New emergency number receives 34,000 calls in one day

Thursday’s storm caused a flood of calls to the new hotline for non-life-threatening emergencies 1722. Those that called often face a long wait before their call was answered.