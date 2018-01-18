Heavy seas in port of Antwerp

‘Ghent from the Sky’ as you have never seen it before

14/1/18 - Five years ago the video ‘Ghent in Motion’ made history showing the fair city of Ghent as you had never seen it before. Today audio-visual techniques have evolved in such a way that the makers decided to produce a new view of the city with the help of the latest drone technology.

Ghent from the Sky/Michael Tiger Movies

