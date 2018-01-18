VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Heavy seas in port of Antwerp
18/1/18 - Images have reached us of the turbulent waters of the River Schelde at the LBC terminal in the port of Antwerp.
This week's video news Thu 18/01/2018 - 11:03
Heavy seas in port of Antwerp 18/1/18 - Images have reached us of the turbulent waters of the River Schelde at the LBC terminal in the port of Antwerp.
Flexi-jobs: abuse of cheap labour? 17/1/18 – Activists of the three main trade unions gathered outside the HQ of the employers' organisation of the retail trade to protest against the growth of flexi jobs.
Are you ready for the health survey? 17/1/18 – 11,000 people in Belgium are being asked to take part in the large scale national public health survey. For the first time the questions will probe the mental health of our children.
See how Belgian F-16's intercept Russian bomber 17/1/18 -The Belgian defence department has released images of the interception of a Russian TU-160 bomber by two Belgian fighter-jets as it approached the coast of the Netherlands. The Russian bomber was flying in international airspace. The Belgian F-16's were scrambled from the Florennes air base. The Russian aircraft is a supersonic bomber able to carry nuclear weapons. After skirting the Benelux and the UK several Russian bombers returned home.
'Ghent from the Sky' as you have never seen it before 14/1/18 - Five years ago the video 'Ghent in Motion' made history showing the fair city of Ghent as you had never seen it before. Today audio-visual techniques have evolved in such a way that the makers decided to produce a new view of the city with the help of the latest drone technology.