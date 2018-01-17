VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
See how Belgian F-16's intercept Russian bomber

17/1/18 -The Belgian defence department has released images of the interception of a Russian TU-160 bomber by two Belgian fighter-jets as it approached the coast of the Netherlands. The Russian bomber was flying in international airspace. The Belgian F-16's were scrambled from the Florennes air base. The Russian aircraft is a supersonic bomber able to carry nuclear weapons. After skirting the Benelux and the UK several Russian bombers returned home.

