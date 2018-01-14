The pictures were taken during the summer of 2017 when cameras were in the air for a full twenty days. ‘Ghent from the Sky’ is a digital postcard showing the medieval old city and its architecture from new vantage points. It forms part of the documentary ‘Ghentian’.
‘Ghent from the Sky’ as you have never seen it before
Ghent from the Sky/Michael Tiger Movies
Five years ago the video 'Ghent in Motion' made history showing the fair city of Ghent as you had never seen it before. Today audio-visual techniques have evolved in such a way that the makers decided to produce a new view of the city with the help of the latest drone technology.