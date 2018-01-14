VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Thousands stand up for a different asylum policy
14/1/18 - Some 6,600 people took part in Sunday's Brussels demonstration against the policies of the Belgium migration and asylum secretary Theo Francken. During an earlier demonstration protesters issued an order for Mr Francken to quit the government accusing him of dispatching migrants to face torture and inhuman treatment at home. Many more demonstrators returned to see whether this order had been implemented. It had not!
This week's video news Sun 14/01/2018 - 12:13
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- 'Ghent from the Sky' as you have never seen it before 14/1/18 - Five years ago the video 'Ghent in Motion' made history showing the fair city of Ghent as you had never seen it before. Today audio-visual techniques have evolved in such a way that the makers decided to produce a new view of the city with the help of the latest drone technology.
- Thousands stand up for a different asylum policy 14/1/18 - Some 6,600 people took part in Sunday's Brussels demonstration against the policies of the Belgium migration and asylum secretary Theo Francken. During an earlier demonstration protesters issued an order for Mr Francken to quit the government accusing him of dispatching migrants to face torture and inhuman treatment at home. Many more demonstrators returned to see whether this order had been implemented. It had not!
- First Flemish elephant gives birth in Planckendael Belgium's first "home-grown" elephant, Kai-Mook, has given birth to a first elephant calf. The new baby elephant is the second to be born at the Planckendael animal park in Muizen outside Mechelen in only three weeks. Kai-Mook is an Asian elephant and was born at Antwerp Zoo, of which Planckendael is a subsidiary, in 2009. The calf nearly weighs 100 kilos. The baby elephant's gender is still to be released and a name is yet to be chosen. Members of the public can visit the new baby calf as early as today.
- Beware of drink-drive checks this weekend! 13/1/18 - Venture out this weekend and you could face a breathalyser test. The holiday period may be finished, but there are tons of New Year's receptions everywhere. The police anti-drink drive campaign continues. This weekend, for 60 hours, federal and local police together are staging extensive checks.
- Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality 13/1/18 - Flanders is one of the most built up areas in Europe and this has a clear impact on air quality. The Flemish environment company has improved the way it maps out pollution and sees it has spread to smaller conurbations.