VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Thousands stand up for a different asylum policy

14/1/18 - Some 6,600 people took part in Sunday's Brussels demonstration against the policies of the Belgium migration and asylum secretary Theo Francken. During an earlier demonstration protesters issued an order for Mr Francken to quit the government accusing him of dispatching migrants to face torture and inhuman treatment at home. Many more demonstrators returned to see whether this order had been implemented. It had not!

This week's video news Sun 14/01/2018 - 12:13
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >