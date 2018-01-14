VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
First Flemish elephant gives birth in Planckendael
Belgium's first "home-grown" elephant, Kai-Mook, has given birth to a first elephant calf. The new baby elephant is the second to be born at the Planckendael animal park in Muizen outside Mechelen in only three weeks. Kai-Mook is an Asian elephant and was born at Antwerp Zoo, of which Planckendael is a subsidiary, in 2009. The calf nearly weighs 100 kilos. The baby elephant's gender is still to be released and a name is yet to be chosen. Members of the public can visit the new baby calf as early as today.
This week's video news Sun 14/01/2018 - 10:56
- First Flemish elephant gives birth in Planckendael Belgium's first "home-grown" elephant, Kai-Mook, has given birth to a first elephant calf. The new baby elephant is the second to be born at the Planckendael animal park in Muizen outside Mechelen in only three weeks. Kai-Mook is an Asian elephant and was born at Antwerp Zoo, of which Planckendael is a subsidiary, in 2009. The calf nearly weighs 100 kilos. The baby elephant's gender is still to be released and a name is yet to be chosen. Members of the public can visit the new baby calf as early as today.
- Beware of drink-drive checks this weekend! 13/1/18 - Venture out this weekend and you could face a breathalyser test. The holiday period may be finished, but there are tons of New Year's receptions everywhere. The police anti-drink drive campaign continues. This weekend, for 60 hours, federal and local police together are staging extensive checks.
- Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality 13/1/18 - Flanders is one of the most built up areas in Europe and this has a clear impact on air quality. The Flemish environment company has improved the way it maps out pollution and sees it has spread to smaller conurbations.
- Ai Weiwei at the VRT The Chinese artist, activist and philosopher Ai Weiwei was a guest in the VRT's topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' on Thursday evening. Ai Weiwei was at the VRT to discuss his film 'Human Flow'. Human Flow was two years in the making. Ai Weiwei worked with a 300-strong team on the film that highlighted the plight of 40 refugees in camps in 23 countries.
- Hit and run driver to remain in custody The hit and run driver that knocked a man and his daughter in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek last weekend is to remain in custody. The 5-year-old and her father were knocked down and seriously injured near to a playground.