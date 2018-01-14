First Flemish elephant gives birth in Planckendael

Belgium's first "home-grown" elephant, Kai-Mook, has given birth to a first elephant calf. The new baby elephant is the second to be born at the Planckendael animal park in Muizen outside Mechelen in only three weeks. Kai-Mook is an Asian elephant and was born at Antwerp Zoo, of which Planckendael is a subsidiary, in 2009. The calf nearly weighs 100 kilos. The baby elephant's gender is still to be released and a name is yet to be chosen. Members of the public can visit the new baby calf as early as today.

