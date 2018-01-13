VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality
13/1/18 - Flanders is one of the most built up areas in Europe and this has a clear impact on air quality. The Flemish environment company has improved the way it maps out pollution and sees it has spread to smaller conurbations.
Beware of drink-drive checks this weekend! 13/1/18 - Venture out this weekend and you could face a breathalyser test. The holiday period may be finished, but there are tons of New Year's receptions everywhere. The police anti-drink drive campaign continues. This weekend, for 60 hours, federal and local police together are staging extensive checks.
Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality 13/1/18 - Flanders is one of the most built up areas in Europe and this has a clear impact on air quality. The Flemish environment company has improved the way it maps out pollution and sees it has spread to smaller conurbations.
Ai Weiwei at the VRT The Chinese artist, activist and philosopher Ai Weiwei was a guest in the VRT's topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' on Thursday evening. Ai Weiwei was at the VRT to discuss his film 'Human Flow'. Human Flow was two years in the making. Ai Weiwei worked with a 300-strong team on the film that highlighted the plight of 40 refugees in camps in 23 countries.
Hit and run driver to remain in custody The hit and run driver that knocked a man and his daughter in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek last weekend is to remain in custody. The 5-year-old and her father were knocked down and seriously injured near to a playground.
400,000 to help combat hate preachers The Flemish Interior Minister Liesbeth Homans (nationalist) has earmarked 400,000 euros to counter extreme islamist propaganda on the internet.