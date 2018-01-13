VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality

13/1/18 - Flanders is one of the most built up areas in Europe and this has a clear impact on air quality. The Flemish environment company has improved the way it maps out pollution and sees it has spread to smaller conurbations.

This week's video news Sat 13/01/2018 - 15:27
