Smaller towns too hit by poor air quality

Beware of drink-drive checks this weekend!

13/1/18 - Venture out this weekend and you could face a breathalyser test. The holiday period may be finished, but there are tons of New Year’s receptions everywhere. The police anti-drink drive campaign continues. This weekend, for 60 hours, federal and local police together are staging extensive checks.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Beware of drink-drive checks this weekend!

13/1/18 - Venture out this weekend and you could face a breathalyser test. The holiday period may be finished, but there are tons of New Year’s receptions everywhere. The police anti-drink drive campaign continues. This weekend, for 60 hours, federal and local police together are staging extensive checks.