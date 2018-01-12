40 lottery millionairs in 2017

Ai Weiwei at the VRT

The Chinese artist, activist and philosopher Ai Weiwei was a guest in the VRT’s topical discussion programme ‘De afspraak’ on Thursday evening. Ai Weiwei was at the VRT to discuss his film ‘Human Flow’. Human Flow was two years in the making. Ai Weiwei worked with a 300-strong team on the film that highlighted the plight of 40 refugees in camps in 23 countries.

