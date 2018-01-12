VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hit and run driver to remain in custody
The hit and run driver that knocked a man and his daughter in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek last weekend is to remain in custody. The 5-year-old and her father were knocked down and seriously injured near to a playground.
- Ai Weiwei at the VRT The Chinese artist, activist and philosopher Ai Weiwei was a guest in the VRT's topical discussion programme 'De afspraak' on Thursday evening. Ai Weiwei was at the VRT to discuss his film 'Human Flow'. Human Flow was two years in the making. Ai Weiwei worked with a 300-strong team on the film that highlighted the plight of 40 refugees in camps in 23 countries.
- Hit and run driver to remain in custody The hit and run driver that knocked a man and his daughter in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek last weekend is to remain in custody. The 5-year-old and her father were knocked down and seriously injured near to a playground.
- 400,000 to help combat hate preachers The Flemish Interior Minister Liesbeth Homans (nationalist) has earmarked 400,000 euros to counter extreme islamist propaganda on the internet.
- Supermarket cash machines remain unfilled Since the start of the year more than 140 cash machines in supermarkets across the country have remained empty. The machines used to be refilled by the stores themselves with cash out of their tills.
- Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year Michèle Sioen is the new Manager of the Year. Sioen heads the industrial textiles group Sioen Industries and is only the third woman to land this award.