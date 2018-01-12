VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hit and run driver to remain in custody

The hit and run driver that knocked a man and his daughter in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek last weekend is to remain in custody. The 5-year-old and her father were knocked down and seriously injured near to a playground.

