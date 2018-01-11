VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
400,000 to help combat hate preachers
The Flemish Interior Minister Liesbeth Homans (nationalist) has earmarked 400,000 euros to counter extreme islamist propaganda on the internet.
- 400,000 to help combat hate preachers The Flemish Interior Minister Liesbeth Homans (nationalist) has earmarked 400,000 euros to counter extreme islamist propaganda on the internet.
- Supermarket cash machines remain unfilled Since the start of the year more than 140 cash machines in supermarkets across the country have remained empty. The machines used to be refilled by the stores themselves with cash out of their tills.
- Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year Michèle Sioen is the new Manager of the Year. Sioen heads the industrial textiles group Sioen Industries and is only the third woman to land this award.
- Cosmetics industry ready to ban micro plastics 10/1/18 - Micro plastics are small plastic granules used to create an abrasive effect in toothpaste and scrubs. The micro plastics end up in the sea and can enter the food chain.
- 600 million euro "black money" declared in 2017 Last year 840 Belgians declared previously undeclared funds to the Tax Office. The total amount declared was 600 million euro, more than three times the amount declared in 2016.