Supermarket cash machines remain unfilled

Since the start of the year more than 140 cash machines in supermarkets across the country have remained empty. The machines used to be refilled by the stores themselves with cash out of their tills.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Supermarket cash machines remain unfilled

Since the start of the year more than 140 cash machines in supermarkets across the country have remained empty. The machines used to be refilled by the stores themselves with cash out of their tills.