VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Cosmetics industry ready to ban micro plastics

10/1/18 - Micro plastics are small plastic granules used to create an abrasive effect in toothpaste and scrubs. The micro plastics end up in the sea and can enter the food chain.

This week's video news Wed 10/01/2018 - 15:20
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >