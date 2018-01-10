VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year
Michèle Sioen is the new Manager of the Year. Sioen heads the industrial textiles group Sioen Industries and is only the third woman to land this award.
This week's video news Wed 10/01/2018 - 15:15
This week's video news
Illegal cigarette factory dismantled Belgian customs have dismantled an illegal cigarette factory in Grobbendonck in Antwerp Province. Here fake branded cigarettes were manufactured. Customs officers raided a hangar and discovered an illegal operation to produce cigarettes on an industrial scale. The operation meant that Belgian customs were losing out on duty and VAT worth over a million euros.
Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year Michèle Sioen is the new Manager of the Year. Sioen heads the industrial textiles group Sioen Industries and is only the third woman to land this award.
Cosmetics industry ready to ban micro plastics 10/1/18 - Micro plastics are small plastic granules used to create an abrasive effect in toothpaste and scrubs. The micro plastics end up in the sea and can enter the food chain.
600 million euro "black money" declared in 2017 Last year 840 Belgians declared previously undeclared funds to the Tax Office. The total amount declared was 600 million euro, more than three times the amount declared in 2016.
Lifetime Achievement Prize for the Ancienne Belgique The Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has been given a Lifetime Achievement Award for its contribution to the development and support of Flemish music industry.