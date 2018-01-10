VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year

Michèle Sioen is the new Manager of the Year. Sioen heads the industrial textiles group Sioen Industries and is only the third woman to land this award.

This week's video news Wed 10/01/2018 - 15:15
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >