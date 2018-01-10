Michèle Sioen is Manager of the Year

Illegal cigarette factory dismantled

Belgian customs have dismantled an illegal cigarette factory in Grobbendonck in Antwerp Province. Here fake branded cigarettes were manufactured. Customs officers raided a hangar and discovered an illegal operation to produce cigarettes on an industrial scale. The operation meant that Belgian customs were losing out on duty and VAT worth over a million euros.

