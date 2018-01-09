VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Tue 09/01/2018 - 15:09
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
600 million euro "black money" declared in 2017 Last year 840 Belgians declared previously undeclared funds to the Tax Office. The total amount declared was 600 million euro, more than three times the amount declared in 2016.
Lifetime Achievement Prize for the Ancienne Belgique The Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has been given a Lifetime Achievement Award for its contribution to the development and support of Flemish music industry.
'Flu epidemic: "There's still time for a jab!" 8/1/18 - The flu virus has spread to the UK and is now making its way to Belgium, but it's still not too late to get vaccinated.
Prison revolt in Belgian jail 8/1/18 – Belgian jailbirds at Turnhout penitentiary refused to return to their cells after their evening walk yesterday. The prisoners object to new rules that limit the personal possessions they can stow in their cell.
Mr Farage tells M Barnier to put grease to his elbow 8/1/18 - Britain's Nigel Farage, one of the UK's most fervent supporters of leaving the EU, has met with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Farage tried to impress upon M Barnier the need for a speedy British exit from the bloc.