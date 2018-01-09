Lifetime Achievement Prize for the Ancienne Belgique

600 million euro "black money" declared in 2017

Last year 840 Belgians declared previously undeclared funds to the Tax Office. The total amount declared was 600 million euro, more than three times the amount declared in 2016.

