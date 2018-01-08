VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mr Farage tells M Barnier to put grease to his elbow
8/1/18 - Britain's Nigel Farage, one of the UK's most fervent supporters of leaving the EU, has met with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Farage tried to impress upon M Barnier the need for a speedy British exit from the bloc.
8/1/18 – Belgian jailbirds at Turnhout penitentiary refused to return to their cells after their evening walk yesterday. The prisoners object to new rules that limit the personal possessions they can stow in their cell.

8/1/18 - The flu virus has spread to the UK and is now making its way to Belgium, but it's still not too late to get vaccinated.

The city authorities in Antwerp invited the entire city to celebrate the new year in style at a new year's barbecue. The barbecue on the Schelde Quays was being held for the second time on Sunday.

VRT's childrens channel takes a stand against bullying
