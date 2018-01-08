Mr Farage tells M Barnier to put grease to his elbow

‘Flu epidemic: “There’s still time for a jab!”

8/1/18 - The flu virus has spread to the UK and is now making its way to Belgium, but it’s still not too late to get vaccinated.

