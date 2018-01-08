VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mr Farage tells M Barnier to put grease to his elbow

8/1/18 - Britain’s Nigel Farage, one of the UK’s most fervent supporters of leaving the EU, has met with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Farage tried to impress upon M Barnier the need for a speedy British exit from the bloc.

