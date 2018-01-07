VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Antwerp holds new years barbecue for one and all
The city authorities in Antwerp invited the entire city to celebrate the new year in style at a new year’s barbecue. The barbecue on the Schelde Quays was being held for the second time on Sunday.
This week's video news Sun 07/01/2018 - 17:17
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Antwerp holds new years barbecue for one and all The city authorities in Antwerp invited the entire city to celebrate the new year in style at a new year’s barbecue. The barbecue on the Schelde Quays was being held for the second time on Sunday. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Antwerp holds new years barbecue for one and all The city authorities in Antwerp invited the entire city to celebrate the new year in style at a new year’s barbecue. The barbecue on the Schelde Quays was being held for the second time on Sunday.
- VRT's childrens channel takes a stand against bullying VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? VRT's childrens channel takes a stand against bullying
- 5,000 take a winter dip in the North Sea Around 5,000 people took part in the so-called “Polar Bear Plunge” at the West Flemish coastal resort of Ostend on Saturday event. The popular annual event is definitely not for the faint-hearted. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 5,000 take a winter dip in the North Sea Around 5,000 people took part in the so-called “Polar Bear Plunge” at the West Flemish coastal resort of Ostend on Saturday event. The popular annual event is definitely not for the faint-hearted.
- National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That’s what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That’s what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about.
- New app tells you what you can’t see if you are blind! 4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can’t see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? New app tells you what you can’t see if you are blind! 4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can’t see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!