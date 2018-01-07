VRT's childrens channel takes a stand against bullying

Antwerp holds new years barbecue for one and all

The city authorities in Antwerp invited the entire city to celebrate the new year in style at a new year’s barbecue. The barbecue on the Schelde Quays was being held for the second time on Sunday.

