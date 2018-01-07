VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT's childrens channel takes a stand against bullying

The actress Actrice Tinne Oltmans who appears in the Ghost Rockers series on the VRT’s childrens channel is the face of this year’s anti-bullying campaign "Move tegen pesten" (move against bullying) the campaign is part of Ketnet’s “Week against bullying”.

 

