5,000 take a winter dip in the North Sea
Around 5,000 people took part in the so-called “Polar Bear Plunge” at the West Flemish coastal resort of Ostend on Saturday event. The popular annual event is definitely not for the faint-hearted.
5,000 take a winter dip in the North Sea Around 5,000 people took part in the so-called "Polar Bear Plunge" at the West Flemish coastal resort of Ostend on Saturday event. The popular annual event is definitely not for the faint-hearted.
National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That's what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about.
New app tells you what you can't see if you are blind! 4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can't see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!
Jail for Dadizele slayer 4/1/18 - A slaying in Dadizele, the result of a drugs deal that went sour, has resulted in custodial sentences for all and sundry involved. The killer got six years.
WHAT WERE OUR HIGHLIGHTS IN 2017? In this last item we look back on the past year of Fans of Flanders. What or who made our list? Let's find out!