National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven
The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That’s what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about.
This week's video news Fri 05/01/2018 - 15:48
- National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That's what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about.
- New app tells you what you can't see if you are blind! 4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can't see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!
- Jail for Dadizele slayer 4/1/18 - A slaying in Dadizele, the result of a drugs deal that went sour, has resulted in custodial sentences for all and sundry involved. The killer got six years.
- WHAT WERE OUR HIGHLIGHTS IN 2017? In this last item we look back on the past year of Fans of Flanders. What or who made our list? Let's find out!
- El Arbi and Fallah at Palm Springs: "We're letting you know how awesome it is!" 4/1/18 - Film directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah are among Variety's 10 Directors to Watch. The two Flemings – makers of Black and Snowfall will be in the spotlight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and have filmed part of their journey to the city during which they are promoting their new release Patser with T-shirts and jackets!