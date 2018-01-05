VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

National Orchestra performs New Year concert in Leuven

The festive season is behind us and the new year is under way. So is it's time for a good dose of feel good music to start off the year on the right foot. That’s what the Belgian National Orchestra's New Year concert is about.

This week's video news Fri 05/01/2018 - 15:48
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >