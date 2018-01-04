VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New app tells you what you can't see if you are blind!
4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can't see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!
- Jail for Dadizele slayer 4/1/18 - A slaying in Dadizele, the result of a drugs deal that went sour, has resulted in custodial sentences for all and sundry involved. The killer got six years.
- WHAT WERE OUR HIGHLIGHTS IN 2017? In this last item we look back on the past year of Fans of Flanders. What or who made our list? Let's find out!
- El Arbi and Fallah at Palm Springs: "We're letting you know how awesome it is!" 4/1/18 - Film directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah are among Variety's 10 Directors to Watch. The two Flemings – makers of Black and Snowfall will be in the spotlight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and have filmed part of their journey to the city during which they are promoting their new release Patser with T-shirts and jackets!
- Storm wreaks havoc in Tervuren 3/1/18 – Storm Eleanor is one weather event a family from Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) won't easily forget. A tree came down on their house and made them homeless! Fortunately their neighbours were willing to take them in!
- Storm wreaks havoc in Tervuren 3/1/18 – Storm Eleanor is one weather event a family from Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) won’t easily forget. A tree came down on their house and made them homeless! Fortunately their neighbours were willing to take them in! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Storm wreaks havoc in Tervuren 3/1/18 – Storm Eleanor is one weather event a family from Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) won’t easily forget. A tree came down on their house and made them homeless! Fortunately their neighbours were willing to take them in!