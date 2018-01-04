VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
New app tells you what you can’t see if you are blind!

4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can’t see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!
 

This week's video news Thu 04/01/2018 - 15:24
