El Arbi and Fallah at Palm Springs: “We’re letting you know how awesome it is!”

4/1/18 - Film directors Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah are among Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch. The two Flemings – makers of Black and Snowfall will be in the spotlight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and have filmed part of their journey to the city during which they are promoting their new release Patser with T-shirts and jackets!

This week's video news Thu 04/01/2018 - 10:46
