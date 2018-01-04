El Arbi and Fallah at Palm Springs: “We’re letting you know how awesome it is!”

New app tells you what you can’t see if you are blind!

4/1/18 - A new app can be a godsend for blind people. It tells you what you can’t see! The app can also read the bar code and tell you what it is you are holding and read pieces of text!

