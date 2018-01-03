Storm wreaks havoc in Tervuren

“Since the age of 7 I’ve been thinking I’m not a boy”

3/1/18 - This is Marleen; she’s the first transgender to benefit from a new law that makes it easier to change your official gender on your ID. A simple request will suffice, no sex change operation or psychiatric report are needed.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

“Since the age of 7 I’ve been thinking I’m not a boy”

3/1/18 - This is Marleen; she’s the first transgender to benefit from a new law that makes it easier to change your official gender on your ID. A simple request will suffice, no sex change operation or psychiatric report are needed.