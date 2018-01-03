VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Storm wreaks havoc in Tervuren
3/1/18 – Storm Eleanor is one weather event a family from Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) won’t easily forget. A tree came down on their house and made them homeless! Fortunately their neighbours were willing to take them in!
"Since the age of 7 I've been thinking I'm not a boy" 3/1/18 - This is Marleen; she's the first transgender to benefit from a new law that makes it easier to change your official gender on your ID. A simple request will suffice, no sex change operation or psychiatric report are needed.
Sales of electrically-powered cars lower than hoped
Fewer youngsters in vocational education Despite attempts having been made to promote it among Flemish youngsters, fewer of them than ever are now in vocational education.
Brussels goes low emissions From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera's to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine.