Sales of electrically-powered cars low than hoped
Despite incentives given by the Flemish Government, sales of electrically-powered cars are still below what had been hoped for in the corridors of power.
This week's video news Tue 02/01/2018 - 15:55
Fewer youngsters in vocational education Despite attempts having been made to promote it among Flemish youngsters, fewer of them than ever are now in vocational education.
Brussels goes low emissions From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera's to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine.
Brussels counts down to 2018 In Brussels around 45,000 people attended an event at the foot of the Atomium to see in the New Year.
Ghent celebrates New Year with a bang The East Flemish city of Ghent celebrated the New Year with an impressive firework display.