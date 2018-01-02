VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fewer youngsters in vocational education
Despite attempts having been made to promote it among Flemish youngsters, fewer of them than ever are now in vocational education.
This week's video news Tue 02/01/2018 - 15:49
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Sales of electrically-powered cars low than hoped VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sales of electrically-powered cars low than hoped
- Fewer youngsters in vocational education Despite attempts having been made to promote it among Flemish youngsters, fewer of them than ever are now in vocational education. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fewer youngsters in vocational education Despite attempts having been made to promote it among Flemish youngsters, fewer of them than ever are now in vocational education.
- Brussels goes low emissions From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera’s to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels goes low emissions From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera’s to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine.
- Brussels counts down to 2018 In Brussels around 45,000 people attended an event at the foot of the Atomium to see in the New Year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels counts down to 2018 In Brussels around 45,000 people attended an event at the foot of the Atomium to see in the New Year.
- Ghent celebrates New Year with a bang The East Flemish city of Ghent celebrated the New Year with an impressive firework display. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ghent celebrates New Year with a bang The East Flemish city of Ghent celebrated the New Year with an impressive firework display.