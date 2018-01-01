VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Brussels counts down to 2018
In Brussels around 45,000 people attended an event at the foot of the Atomium to see in the New Year.
This week's video news Mon 01/01/2018 - 15:10
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Brussels goes low emissions From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera's to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine.
- Brussels counts down to 2018 In Brussels around 45,000 people attended an event at the foot of the Atomium to see in the New Year.
- Ghent celebrates New Year with a bang The East Flemish city of Ghent celebrated the New Year with an impressive firework display.
- Fire guts Antwerp houseboat Fire damaged a houseboat that is moored in Antwerp's Kattendijkdok was damaged on Saturday night. Four people were aboard the boat when the fire broke out. They were all able to escape uninjured.
- Wintervuur: circus acts "between life and death" 29/12/17 - The winter event "Wintervuur" kicked off in Antwerp last night. The festival takes place every two years, boasting circus, music and theatre acts. There was a lot of fire to be seen on the opening day, and fireworks as well. The festival runs for 10 days. Among the acts are the shell musicians of Spiral Consort and the circus acts of Le Vide.