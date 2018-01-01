Brussels counts down to 2018

Brussels goes low emissions

From today the entire Brussels-Capital Region has become a low emissions zone. Around 200 camera’s to ensure that the new rules are enforced. After a nine-month grace period those flouting the new law will face a 350 euro fine.

