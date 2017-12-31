VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Fire guts Antwerp houseboat

Fire damaged a houseboat that is moored in Antwerp’s Kattendijkdok was damaged on Saturday night. Four people were aboard the boat when the fire broke out. They were all able to escape uninjured.

This week's video news Sun 31/12/2017 - 09:54
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >