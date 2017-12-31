VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire guts Antwerp houseboat
Fire damaged a houseboat that is moored in Antwerp’s Kattendijkdok was damaged on Saturday night. Four people were aboard the boat when the fire broke out. They were all able to escape uninjured.
Wintervuur: circus acts "between life and death" 29/12/17 - The winter event "Wintervuur" kicked off in Antwerp last night. The festival takes place every two years, boasting circus, music and theatre acts. There was a lot of fire to be seen on the opening day, and fireworks as well. The festival runs for 10 days. Among the acts are the shell musicians of Spiral Consort and the circus acts of Le Vide.
Do trucks respect speed limit on trunk roads? 28/12/17 - Our colleagues of Fans of Flanders wanted to find out whether (heavy) lorries are respecting the speed limit of 60 km/h on trunk roads, or big roads which don't belong to the motorway network. They came to the conclusion that this is not the case.
Footage reveals massive damage done by building crane 28/12/17 - A huge building crane came down in Nieuwpoort, crashing into an apartment block. The situation is now under control, but the damage is enormous. The concrete blocks attached to the crane made their way through an apartment block.
"Sublime" Nutcracker at Vorst Nationaal 27/12/17 - Franco Dragone of Cirque du Soleil fame and choreographer Giuliano Peparini have turned Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker into a new spectacle.