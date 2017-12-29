Wintervuur: circus acts "between life and death"

29/12/17 - The winter event "Wintervuur" kicked off in Antwerp last night. The festival takes place every two years, boasting circus, music and theatre acts. There was a lot of fire to be seen on the opening day, and fireworks as well. The festival runs for 10 days. Among the acts are the shell musicians of Spiral Consort and the circus acts of Le Vide.

