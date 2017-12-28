Do trucks respect speed limit on trunk roads?

28/12/17 - Our colleagues of Fans of Flanders wanted to find out whether (heavy) lorries are respecting the speed limit of 60 km/h on trunk roads, or big roads which don't belong to the motorway network. They came to the conclusion that this is not the case, though this is something which is really important.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Do trucks respect speed limit on trunk roads?

28/12/17 - Our colleagues of Fans of Flanders wanted to find out whether (heavy) lorries are respecting the speed limit of 60 km/h on trunk roads, or big roads which don't belong to the motorway network. They came to the conclusion that this is not the case, though this is something which is really important.